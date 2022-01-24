West Kellogg standoff began with shots fired

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff at a west Wichita hotel has ended peacefully. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it began six hours earlier when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle.

Lt. Ben Blick, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said a suspect refused to pull over around 2:30 a.m. Monday. He said the chase ended in the 6100 block of West Kellogg, near the Regency Inn.

“The driver, his vehicle became high centered on a fence,” Blick said. “He jumped out of the vehicle, turned and shot at two of our deputies. Our deputies returned fire.”

The deputies and the suspect were not injured. The suspect ran into the hotel and into a room where there were five other people he knew.

“One of the occupants was able to communicate with management through a phone app,” Blick said.

At some point during the standoff, the other people in the room were able to leave safely. The sheriff’s office called for the Wichita SWAT team and negotiators.

Blick said the standoff involved the eastern building on the property. He is not sure how many guests were in that section of the motel.

“They did start making calls and having people evacuate the building,” he said.

Around 8:25 a.m., deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without any further incident. Blick said the suspect and the other people are being questioned. He hopes to release more information later today.

Hotel guests who were evacuated may have to wait a bit longer before they can return to their rooms. Blick said that is because investigators will have to process the area where the shooting occurred.

Drivers headed east on Kellogg could see the flashing lights from many patrol cars in the parking lots around the hotel. But the standoff did not affect morning rush hour on Kellogg.