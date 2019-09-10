Heavy police presence in north Wichita near 21st and Amidon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is following a developing story this Tuesday morning near 21st and Amidon.
KSN News is receiving reports that Wichita police were pursuing a vehicle from the McDonald’s, and shots were fired during the exchange. A vehicle crashed at 29th and Halstead.
The Wichita Police Department is sending a point of information officer to the scene.
The Wichita Public School District reports that four schools, Cloud, McLean, Pleasant valley Elementary, and Pleasant Valley Middle, are on lockout.
KSN News is working to learn more information. We have multiple crews on the scene.
Look for updates on KSN News at Noon and KSN.com.
LOCATIONS OF INCIDENTS:
GALLERY
ON SOCIAL MEDIA
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now for September 10: Google Investigation; Legally blind athlete inspires others
- Great Bend Chamber Of Commerce And Economic Development: Manufacturing Day
- Salina Regional Health Center: Fe For A Cure 5K Race
- Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
- Every Mile Of Life With Midway Motors: Jeep Gladiator