Wichita police officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout.

Wichita police said that two officers responded to a home in the 500 block of W. Carlyle for a welfare check call around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two police officers were checking on the welfare of a woman and her daughter at the home Saturday when the shooting began.

“One officer was shot multiple times, he’s been taken to an area hospital. He’s in critical condition,” said Captain Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department South Bureau commander.

The police call brought dozens of other officers and emergency officials to the area near South Gold and 35th Street South.

“As officers arrived, they continued to take fire from the suspect. The suspect was shot where he died on the scene after being worked on by EMS,” said Nicholson.

On Sunday, Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido identified the suspect as the woman’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, hiding in a shed in the backyard with a rifle.

Hodge ignored commands to put the gun down before he opened fire. One officer was struck several times as Hodge fired 18 rounds total. Police returned fire, and Hodge was struck once. He died at the scene.

Several hours after the shooting, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said on Twitter: “Our officer who was shot is in critical condition. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”