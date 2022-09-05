WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) [UPDATED: 7:47 A.M.] — One person is in custody after a standoff with Wichita police.

Officers were called to a robbery near the 700 block of N. Broadway before 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to police.

A person matching the description of the suspect was found. When officers tried to stop him, he took off to the area of 10th and Jackson.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a truck. Additional patrols were called out to negotiate with the suspect.

Police say they had to pull the suspect from the vehicle, and the suspect is now in custody.

Police on the scene say it’s unknown if the man was armed.

It’s unknown who owns the truck the suspect was barricaded in.