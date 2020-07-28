Car flips, one hospitalized, after early morning chase

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a car flipped over into a ditch, after an early morning chase, sending one to the hospital.

Authorities say they were searching for four people, who were wanted in connection with a house break-in or robbery, and then they got a description of the car, and the chase started.

Early Tuesday morning, there was a heavy law enforcement presence near Hydraulic and 71st Street South in Sedgwick County, near Haysville.

Sedgwick County dispatch says the initial call came in at 5 a.m.

They say during the chase, the driver missed the curve, and flipped the car at 71st Street South.

Authorities say one woman, who was in the car, was taken to the hospital.

They also say they detained two people and they are still searching for one more person.

