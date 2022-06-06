WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heavy rain and high wind hit the Wichita area late Sunday evening.

The storm produced high wind, which knocked tree limbs down in central Wichita. KSN News gathered video of limbs down at 9th and Market.

Heavy rain caused street flooding across the Wichita area. Several cars stalled out due to the high water. Officials urge you to be on the lookout for stalled cars on your morning drive.

According to KSN Storm Track 3 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman, McConnell Air Force Base reported over 3 inches of rain in an hour.

Earlier, storms also produced heavy rainfall in Rooks and Russell County. In addition, large hail was reported in Phillips and Rooks County.

More storms are in the forecast for Kansas. Click here for the latest from KSN Storm Track 3.