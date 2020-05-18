Heavy rains lead to flooding in parts of Kansas, Missouri

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (AP) — Heavy rainfall has caused rivers and creeks to rise sharply in parts of southwestern Missouri and south-central and southeastern Kansas, leading to flooding and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service reports dozens of gauges above technical flood stage, including several spots in Taney and Douglas counties in Missouri. There were no reports of injuries or significant damage.

The worst flooding in Kansas was at Winfield, where the Walnut River was 6 feet above technical flood stage Sunday. The water level was falling fast, though, and expected to drop below flood stage on Monday.Transportation officials urge drivers to avoid crossing any flooded roads.

