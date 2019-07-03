Heavy storm a factor in deadly Butler County crash

BEAUMONT, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a collision Wednesday morning. It happened on U.S. 400 near Beaumont.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a heavy storm caused a Toyota Corolla to hydroplane. The car then struck the side of a Ford F-450.

The driver of the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Matthew C. Crouch of Climax. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver of the pickup had minor injuries according to the highway patrol report.

The highway was closed as crews investigated the accident. It has since been reopened.

