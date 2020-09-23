Heights football player recognized for his helpful actions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Heights High School recognized one of its football players on Twitter for his prompt and helpful actions diverting traffic Friday evening.
On Friday evening, there was a car wreck near the location where the Falcons were playing football with the Pioneers. James Lynn, a junior “jack of all trades” for the Falcons — who plays defensive back, wide receiver, and linebacker — wasted no time in helping direct traffic in full football gear and also wearing a mask.
Lynn helped manage traffic near the crash site until police arrived.
