Heights football player recognized for his helpful actions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Heights High School recognized one of its football players on Twitter for his prompt and helpful actions diverting traffic Friday evening.

On Friday evening, there was a car wreck near the location where the Falcons were playing football with the Pioneers. James Lynn, a junior “jack of all trades” for the Falcons — who plays defensive back, wide receiver, and linebacker — wasted no time in helping direct traffic in full football gear and also wearing a mask.

Friday evening, there was a car wreck near where the Falcons played the Pioneers in football. A Heights Football player wasted no time in helping direct traffic in full football gear and wearing a mask! #FalconProud! @WichitaUSD259 #wpsproud @WHtsAthletics @WHtsFootball pic.twitter.com/JsyAwMN3D5 — Heights HS USD259 (@HeightsHSusd259) September 21, 2020

Lynn helped manage traffic near the crash site until police arrived.

