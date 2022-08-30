WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Heights High School student has been taken into custody for bringing a gun to campus.

On Tuesday, the school received a tip that a student was in possession of a gun at the school. Security officers and the School Resource Officer immediately took the student into custody.

Wichita Public Schools confirmed to KSN News that the student was in possession of a gun.

The school says there were no threats made at any time, and no injuries were reported.

A message was sent out to families following the incident and included this statement:

“Parents, please discuss with your student the far-reaching and serious consequences of bringing inappropriate items to school. We appreciate the person who came forward with the information to keep our school safe. Our students know if you “See Something, Say Something.” We take these matters seriously, and I will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students or put them in fear.”