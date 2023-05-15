WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Work to dismantle KSNW’s original tower began Friday, May 12, with crews removing the old antenna from the tower. The tower has been used since the station went on the air in 1955 as KARD-TV.

A special helicopter called a Skycrane was used to take the old 18,000-pound antenna off the tower’s top. Specially-trained crews were on top of the tower to help. The antenna was lowered to the ground below.

KSNW’s new digital tower is located next to the original tower. The old tower itself will be dismantled at a future date.

Watch a video of crews dismantling the antenna above.