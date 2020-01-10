Breaking News
Spirit AeroSystems to lay off approximately 2,800 employees
Help available for laid-off workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are resources available for the 2,800 workers Spirit AeroSystems will lay off within the next month.

U.S. Department of Labor: Rapid Response Services for Workers

U.S. Department of Labor: Unemployment Insurance

Kansas Department of Commerce Rapid Response

Kansas Department of Labor Unemployment Benefits

KANSASWORKS Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas

KANSASWORKS All Workforce Center Locations

United Way of the Plains

Salvation Army-Wichita

