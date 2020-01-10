Help available for laid-off workers

Today felt more like April than January, but for all of the winter lovers out there, colder weather is coming. We topped out today in the 40s, 50s, and 60s this afternoon but the bottom will drop out tomorrow into the weekend. Temperatures were cooler where northerly winds prevailed behind the cold front.

Colder air will cause temperatures to tumble over the next few days. Temperatures tomorrow will range from below freezing to the 40s.