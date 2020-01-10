Help available for laid-off workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are resources available for the 2,800 workers Spirit AeroSystems will lay off within the next month.
U.S. Department of Labor: Rapid Response Services for Workers
U.S. Department of Labor: Unemployment Insurance
Kansas Department of Commerce Rapid Response
Kansas Department of Labor Unemployment Benefits
KANSASWORKS Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas
KANSASWORKS All Workforce Center Locations
Other resources
- Job Dislocation: Making Smart Financial Choices after a Job Loss
- How to Apply for Unemployment Benefits
- How to Apply for Unemployment Benefits (Spanish)
- Rapid Response: Frequently Asked Questions
- Rapid Response: Frequently Asked Questions – Spanish
