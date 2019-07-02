Help decide what comes next for east bank of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Save the date for July 31. It’s your chance to say what comes next for Century II, a new convention center and all of the east bank of the Arkansas River.

“All options are on the table at this point. We’re not promoting any one plan,” said Shelly Prichard, CEO of the Wichita Community Foundation.

The foundation is one of several groups helping shape the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan.

It’s a bold plan to bring in more businesses, more green spaces to the east bank area and help make decisions on the area from Douglas to Kellogg.

And those groups like Downtown Wichita, Greater Wichita Partnership, Visit Wichita and The Chamber are not planning in a vacuum.

City leaders are hoping you will help.

“I’m looking forward to hearing more on the plan and getting public feedback,” said city council member James Clendenin. “It’s tough to get people engaged.”

July 31 will be the first date for a public meeting. Project Wichita will hold meetings for months. The master plan is also a vision to bring amenities to Wichita’s east bank that tie-in with the new ball park on the west bank.

The vision also includes bringing in more amenities to the area to keep people in Wichita and retain as well as attract people to live and stay here.

“It’s a holistic approach,” said Prichard. “We don’t want people to go out of town. People don’t say, I’m driving to Kansas City for the weekend. (Instead) we have Kansas Citians and people from Omaha coming to Wichita because we are that kind of a city.”