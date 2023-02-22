DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Help the Derby Police Department name its new K9 officer.

The new K9 officer, a male Belgian Malinois, will have his main duty be drug intervention or sniffing out narcotics, according to Derby Police Department Chief Robert Lee.

(Courtesy: Derby Police Department)

The Derby Police Department has given eight name options to choose from:

Bolt Chief Creed Crew Jax Kilo Kojak Rookie

The Derby Police Department is not accepting any other name suggestions.

Click here to vote!

You can vote for your favorite name now through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.