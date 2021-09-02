Help from the Heartland: Wichitans and Kansans unite to help the victims of Hurricane Ida

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans and Kansans are pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Ida following the destruction and damage left behind in Louisiana. Some are there or preparing to go to help with the recovery efforts.

It includes the Hurry to the Furries Foundation. Deanna Irvine, the founder, and her daughter, Caymen Stockbauer, spent Thursday gathering supplies for their trip to Louisiana.

“With it being in Lousiana, it really hit home,” said Deanna Irvine, who lived there for 23 years.

She has been in contact with friends and family since Hurricane Ida hit.

“I was just trying to keep in touch with everyone as much as I can until I couldn’t.”

Deanna has donated her time to disaster recovery efforts in the past, but it’s a family affair this time. Her daughter is going with her.

“She has a great heart for people and animals,” said Deanna.

“I’ve always been here gathering supplies at the home base, but I’m hoping to expect a lot of volunteers and a lot of help, but I’m not sure what to expect. I just know I’m going to help where I can,” said Caymen Stockbauer, Deanna’s daughter

Caymen says watching her mother on rescue missions past is inspiring.

“She went out there with a smile on her face and one suitcase. I took a picture of it, and I still have the picture. She went out there and killed it. She had businesses full of animals needing help.”

The group plans to take supplies to those in need with the help of a Louisiana mayor, other rescue groups and the president of Northwestern State University.

OTHER WICHITA DROP SITES SUPPORTED BY WICHITA BUSINESSES

Cana Wine & Cocktails this Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Twin Peaks Restaurant east Wichita from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday

Parks Motors of Augusta this Friday through Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

HOW TO DONATE TO HURRICANE IDA VICTIMS

The American Red Cross provides financial help for their disaster recovery efforts. You can click here to donate.

The Salvation Army is serving meals in Louisiana. To make a financial donation to support ongoing Hurricane Ida relief efforts, go to helpsalvationarmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. For the latest disaster response information, go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org

The New Orleans chapter of Rebuilding Together is taking donations and has an Amazon wish list of supplies sent to people affected.

Primarily focused on assisting children and families, you can donate to Save the Children.