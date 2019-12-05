Help police find vehicle linked to stolen SUV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need your help finding the people who might have stolen an SUV.

A lieutenant says a Chevy Tahoe was warming up in a residential driveway when a Mustang pulls up from the street.

One person jumps out of the Mustang and into the Tahoe, then zooms off with the SUV.

Authorities say this is one of the more than 2,000 cars stolen in Wichita this year.

Police say do not leave your car running, even if you lock the doors.

