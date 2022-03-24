ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The number to call in an emergency is 911. Did you know in many areas, you can also text for help?

It helped one Andover woman earlier this week. Karisa Spooner was in the parking lot of Dillons on Andover Road on a rainy night when all of a sudden an SUV pulled up next to her blocking her in.

“Then a woman pulled out just kind of waving her arms and things trying to get my attention,” explained Spooner.



Spooner rolled down her window to find a couple asking for money.

“We need gas. We need a hotel, you know, just continued with the sob story. It didn’t seem like they were going anywhere anytime soon,” she said.

Spooner said she didn’t have cash and even tried to lie to get away, but the couple persisted. That’s when she remembered something she saw on a show, “For about 20 seconds, they showed her texting 911 for some reason that stuck out in my head, and I just acted like I was looking for change. Sent the text.”

It simply read ‘Help.’

Before she knew it an Andover police officer was pulling into the parking lot.

“I didn’t know that that was the response to my text, that’s how fast it was. I thought it was a coincidence,” Spooner said.

Andover Police’s Emergency Communications Director, Becky Day, says text messages into 911 receive the same quick response.

“We have a standard within our department that 90% of our 911 calls are answered in 10 seconds or less that includes text to 911.”

Depending on your location, your message will be sent to the closest dispatch center. In Kansas, there are only three counties where this isn’t available.

Texting is especially useful if you are in a situation where you can’t talk.

“In case somebody is in your house and you’re trying to hide from them or you don’t want someone to know that you’re calling 911. It’s silent so you just send the text message, and we can get the questions asked and get the appropriate response to you,” Day explained.

Since 2017, Andover has had three texts go into their dispatch, including Spooner’s.

Day stresses though the texting option is not supposed to replace calls. It’s only to be used if you cant talk.