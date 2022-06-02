WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You can help the City of Wichita design the budget. The City is once again offering public feedback through the budget simulator tool.

The exercise will help the Wichita City Council understand community priorities. The City says the data will be carefully reviewed, but it won’t be the only factor.

To learn more about the City of Wichita budget, click here.

Here are the key dates for the upcoming budget:

June 23 – Social Media Budget Town Hall, starting at 6:00 p.m.

July 19 – The city manager presents the proposed budget to the Wichita City Council

August 4 – Formal public hearing on the proposed budget at City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

August 16 – Formal public hearing on the proposed budget during the City Council meeting

August 23 – Formal public hearing and adoption of the 2023 Budget during the City Council meeting

All meetings will be held at City Hall, 455 N. Main Street.