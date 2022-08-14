WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to The Orpheum, “The cut-out/former billboard space on the south side of the theatre has been blank for too many years.”

As The Orpheum gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary in September, crewmembers want to fill the space with a mural.

That is why The Orpheum is hosting the “Orpheum 1st Street Mural Project,” a contest to find a piece of artwork to be displayed on the south side of the building.

The contest is already down to three finalists.

The Orpheum says the artwork displayed will celebrate performing arts, film, diversity and culture, all while keeping in mind The Orpheum’s centennial and place in the community.

To see the final three art pieces, and to vote for your favorite, click here.

The winning artist will have their mural printed on polymetal and installed by City Blue Print. They will also receive $1,000 and an opportunity to display additional pieces at a First Friday event on September 2.