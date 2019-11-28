Help WPD locate missing Wichita woman with disabilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz says law enforcement is currently investigating a lost adult.

Danielle N. Hedrick, 35-years-old, was last seen near 300 North Fern at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Danielle is described as being 5’3” 110lbs with a thin build. She has medium length hair, black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Danielle is also described as having a mental disability.

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her disappearance, police ask that you call 911.