WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Helping students one telehealth session at a time, that’s the goal for the counseling program at Wichita State University.

Sierra Bonn is a recent graduate and says she owes her success to the Wichita State University Counseling and Prevention Services team. Saying if it was not for them, she would not be going back to school to get her master’s degree this fall.

Bonn graduated with an Engineering Technology degree in May of 2021, and for most of her senior year, her classes were online.



“The counseling and prevention services has been very helpful to me not only in my personal life but figuring out what I want to do post-bachelors graduation,” said Bonn.



Bonn suffers from clinical depression and anxiety. She says throwing all these changes her way during a global pandemic was stressful.



“When everything shifted online, CAPS was able to be really innovated and on the forefront of mental health care,” said Bonn.



But knowing there was a program at WSU that never gave up on students helped her get through.

“So, I can continue to be my best self and to overcome the obstacles that college faces,” said Bonn.



The services helped more than 100 students during the pandemic.

“I am really proud of the fact that WSU, we had no gap in services for our students,” said Jessica Provines, a licensed physiologist at WSU.

Giving students the opportunity to talk with their counselors multiple hours a day, several times a week, through various platforms.

“We plan on continuing to offer the telehealth services for students because it’s really been flexible for students, and it improves access,” said Provines.



The program is for registered WSU students only. For more information on how to get involved, you can click here.