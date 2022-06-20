WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another week of heat. These hot, humid days can be unbearable for some, but not everyone can escape inside to the air conditioning.

Water is essential on a day like Monday. Officers from the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) team said it can be a lifeline for many in this heat and even a lifeline for many of the city’s homeless who are working hard to get off the streets.

Nate Schwiethale, a member of WPD’s H.O.T. team, says that a bottle of water goes a long way each humid day.

“A common call [we get is when] someone sees someone [else] laying down [outside]. They’re in the heat. Maybe they’re not moving. They could just be sleeping. We don’t know that,” said Schwiethale.

The H.O.T. team checked many areas downtown where the homeless typically camp out and even left behind some water. Schwiethale said many people who are homeless say summer is the worst time to be on the streets.

“A lot of our homeless are transient, meaning they are walking to and from appointments, and to walk from one side of the city to other, they could get heat stroke, and that is something that the average person doesn’t really think about because we might have a vehicle with air conditioning,” said Schwiethale.

Schwiethale said missing those appointments can prolong their time on the streets.

“Just the other day, I was out by the [Arkansas] River, and a homeless man was there. He was lying down. He was tired. He had an appointment to go to help get him out of his homeless situation, but he didn’t have the strength, and he was asking for water to even get there,” said Schwiethale.

When it’s so humid outside, some locations where the homeless hang out, like under bridges, can turn into ovens and make the heat situation worse.