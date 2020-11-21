‘Helping those who need it most’: Salvation Army ups their game during the holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday season is approaching, and many local organizations are extending a helping hand. This year, the Salvation Army is stepping up their game and offering their community resources ahead of schedule.



Major Jim Curl says this holiday season will be one to remember. He says usually they do not start taking in Christmas applications until after Thanksgiving.

But this year, it’s looking a little different. The Salvation Army will be handing out food to those folks who need meals during the Thanksgiving holiday. However, they are already planning the Christmas help list. For Thanksgiving, people can pick up things like meats, canned foods and more.

“So, we try to fill in the gaps for those holiday meals and try to make that a little different. I happened to be one of the guys to unload the truck the other day, and I know there were lots of meat products to chickens and even if there’s some turkey breasts that are unloaded in that pantry for the pantry distribution,” said Major Curl.

For those who are in-need of some extra help during the holiday season, you can also call the United Way of The Plains at 2-1-1 .

