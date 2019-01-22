Herington firefighters rescue deer stuck on ice
HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Herington firefighters rescued a deer stuck on the ice Monday. It happened at Herington Old Lake.
Shelly Jones tells KSN News the fire department got out there quickly, organized how to best rescue her safely, and saved her life.
"Poor thing had given up," Shelly said. "As soon as she lifted her head up, I knew she would be ok."
