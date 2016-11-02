Herington man dies in crash in Morris County

by: Gordon Bassham

A man from east central Kansas was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Morris County Tuesday.  The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. 56 Highway about a mile west of Council Grove.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a 77-year-old Herington  woman was eastbound on U.S. 56 when it crossed the center line, went across the westbound lanes, and struck a culvert before rolling one time and coming to rest in the north ditch.

KHP identifies the victim as 79-year-old Eugene Ecklund, also from Herington.

Troopers say the man was wearing a seat belt, but that the driver was not restrained.

The KHP report did not indicate what caused the vehicle to cross the center line.

