Herington police chief ordered to court for alleged criminal trespass and criminal damage

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas police chief was ordered to appear in court for alleged criminal damage and criminal trespass Wednesday.

The police chief and assistant police chief of the Herington Police Department were served summonses following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The KBI says it involves the two men forcing their way into a residence without a search warrant on May 18.

The KBI says Chief John V. Matula, 36, was served a summons to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

It says Assistant Police Chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, was ordered to appear for alleged criminal trespass.

According to the KBI, the suspected crimes are misdemeanors. The investigation is ongoing.

