Heroes laid to rest in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, offers a final resting place for our nation’s heroes.

Once you drive into Winfield, it doesn’t take you long to see how much patriotic pride the town has for those serving in the military and veterans.

On the edge of town, just off a hill, heroes are laid to rest.

Cemetery Manager Chet Sweet is now serving the community he once called home before he enlisted in the Navy.

“Everyday we were on the flight deck, launching aircraft,” cemetery manager Chet Sweet said.

Sweet now helps offer a final salute to his fellow veterans.

“It’s a place to honor veterans and their families,” Sweet said.

Kansas Veterans Cemetery is open from sunrise to sunset for family members like Jimi Young.

He has three brothers buried in Winfield, they served in the Air Force, Marines and Army.

“I really appreciate what they did, because I know where they were at when they were 18, and I am just proud of them for that,” Jimi Young said.

Veterans from all branches of service, who served in times of peace, and in wars dating back to WWII are buried here, all with full military honors.

“The fact that they’re here honoring that service and presenting that flag to the family, you know just means so much, because they deserve that respect,” Sweet said.

Just above where all lives are memorialized, in this committal shelter, you’ll find the motto, ‘No one is ever buried alone, all are buried with honor’ and Sweet said that goes for those who may be homeless, with no family to call their own.

“Myself and the staff will still have a service, and we will basically say some words about him, we’ll blow taps to honor his service and then we’ll proceed with the internment after that,” Sweet said.

He said they often see other veterans rally around one of their own.

“We just have a lot of good community involvement a lot of good folks,” Sweet said.

He said this place belongs to the community, to family members like Young.

“I think everything here is great,” Young said.

Sweet says he and his crew take great pride in the grounds work, upkeep, and appearance at the cemetery.

“We have a very small staff, but we work very hard to make it a place of honor,” Sweet said.

He said when it comes to honoring those who understand great sacrifice, you only have one chance to do it with dignity.

