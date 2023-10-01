WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven names have been added to the wall at the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Sunday.

The 2023 Fallen Firefighters Memorial took place to remember them, among others who gave their lives in their line of work.

Their name are:

Nels Anderson George M. Robson Wendell O. Phillips Frank Enke Donald Kersting Michael L. Baker Joshua Haynes

The Wichita Fire Chief says it is a way to pay them final respect.

“You never get over it. It’s a constant grief. But it allows you to speak with other people who are in the same situation,” said Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow.

More than 130 names have been added to the wall at the Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial since it was dedicated in June 2002.