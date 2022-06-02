WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The past 24 hours proved extremely busy for local first responders.

Due to the heavy rain which caused flash flooding, Wichita Fire Department crews responded to more than 50 submersion calls plus another 60 that were water-related.

But from teens moving stranded cars, to 40 volunteers clearing out a flooded animal shelter, those who lent a helping hand amid severe flooding say it was simply the right thing to do.

When David, Joel, and Javier Alonzo, all teenagers from Wichita, drove in the pouring rain to pick up their sister from work, they say they noticed a number of stranded cars along West Street Tuesday night.

With the help of Javier’s pick-up truck, the brothers decided to lend a helping hand however they could.

“I ended up having rope in there, and I asked them if they wanted to get off, to, you know, hook people up,” Javier Alonzo said.

The teens towed three cars to safety. Javier says the drivers had been waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

“They said it was about an hour, hour and a half, that they were pretty backed up and so was 911,” Javier Alonzo said.

Multiple videos of the Wichita teen’s good deed have been seen hundreds of times on social media.

“We weren’t trying to record, my mom just pulled out the phone—recorded us,” Javier Alonzo said.

Another good deed arose out of Cowley County from a plea on social media Tuesday night.

Within 20 minutes of a message from the Cowley County Humane Society being posted to Facebook, dozens of volunteers rushed to help.

“We already had water coming in from the east side and at the door on the west side,” Deambra Fiske, president of the Cowley County Humane Society, said.

Fiske says thanks to the work of the volunteers, all 26 dogs in the shelter found a temporary foster home overnight.

“We had people take anywhere from one dog to five dogs,” Fiske said.

The shelter saw up to four inches of water Tuesday. Fiske says without the community effort, it could have been much worse.

“Three years ago, they had 6-10 inches all the way in the building. It gave me great pride to know that all those community members came together that quickly,” Fiske said.

The shelter will reopen Friday at 10 am, with staff members accepting each of the temporary fosters back starting then.