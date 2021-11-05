Hero’s welcome: Toddler injured in lawn mowing accident returns home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens showed up near Mulvane High School Friday to support Everlee, a toddler who was injured in a lawn mowing accident back in September.

Everlee’s accident resulted in the amputation of an arm and a leg. She spent weeks recovering at a hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska before returning home to a cheering crowd.

“We’re here today so that she knows she’s not alone in it, and her parents aren’t alone,” said Heather, a Mulvane resident.

When Heather they heard about the accident, she did what she could to lift their spirits.

“We gave her a tiny superhero cake. She’s now Mulvane’s tiny superhero,” continued Heather.

For weeks, many people in Mulvane had Everlee in their thoughts and are thrilled to have her home.

“It’s amazing. It was touch and go. We all stood by her and from the sidelines and cheered her on, and it’s just heartwarming,” Heather added.

Linda is Everlee’s great aunt. How does she feel to see Everlee’s smile again?

“Oh, it’s great. Fabulous,” said Linda.

Linda said it’ll be a tough road, but Everlee is ready to take on the challenge. “She’s a rock star and this family is so strong, so strong,” continued Linda.

“We can’t wait to see the great things she’s going to do,” added Heather.

As the crowd celebrated Everlee, her parents were on cloud nine. “We are super excited. We’re happy that she’s home,” said Everlee’s mother.