HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) revealed the cause of one man’s death and another man being left in critical condition was an accidental overdose.

According to the HCSO, on Thursday afternoon, they were called to a home in the 8000 block of North West Road after two acquaintances found two men unresponsive.

Upon arrival, the HCSO says they found 48-year-old Ardell Jones of Newton dead. An investigation revealed the cause of death was an accidental overdose.

They say they also found a 55-year-old man in critical condition due to drug use.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man before he was transported to an area hospital, according to the HCSO. He has since been released from the hospital.