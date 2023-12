HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hesston Police Department is looking for Shari Miller, whose family is worried about her after not seeing her for about a week.

The HPD shared two photos of Miller. She appears to have light skin and gray hair. She may be wearing glasses.

The HPD says Miller has been living in her car in the Hesston area. She drives a dark blue Toyota Prius.

If you see Miller, the HPD asks you to call them at 620-327-2020.