WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — It’s the season of giving, and for WSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Keitha Adams, that means giving shelter dogs a new lot in life — turning a tragic loss in her life into moments of triumph.

“I lost my boxer last February,” Adams said. “[Champ] is the first rescue dog that I’ve had because I’ve normally had boxers, but he’s got such a great personality.”

Adams adopted Champ in August after he was rescued from a home along with 14 other dogs.

“There were 10 puppies, and seven of them, they got parvo. Seven of them survived … they found homes for all of them but Champ, so I said, ‘Well, I’ll come get Champ,'” Adams said.

After Champ’s adoption, Adams wondered how she could help other rescue dogs. That’s when a friend of hers gave her an idea.

“I have a dear friend who really thought Champ looked like a Shocker dog and started talking about, ‘Aw, you oughta get these outfits, and you oughta do this,'” Adams said.

That idea — sharing Champ’s story on the Jumbotron.

“I told Chelsie, our video coordinator, I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s make this video. Let’s see how Champ does,’ and he did a great job with it,” Adams said. “We had a lot of fun.”

When you attend Shocker Women’s Basketball games, you can expect to see Champ’s story on the Jumbotron during the second quarter. Each game also features a picture of a dog at the Kansas Humane Society.

Adams says she plans on making more videos to keep promoting the KHS during basketball games.