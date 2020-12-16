High School Boys Basketball: Bishop Carroll falls short to Wichita East

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Many Americans began buying their Christmas trees early this year. According to a recent survey by ISI Research, Christmas tree sales are up 29 percent nationwide. Living trees however, pose a real fire hazard inside the home.

Although Christmas tree fires are not commonplace, National Fire Protection Association statistics show that every year on average, one of every forty-five reported Christmas tree fires resulted in at least one death.