High school seniors receive signs of encouragement

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some high school seniors at Wichita West received a special delivery Friday.

Staff placed 250 signs of encouragement and support in students’ lawns.

With so much uncertainty about the future, they wanted to lift spirits.

“They need the encouragement. They are not having their prom. They don’t know what is going to happen with their graduation celebration and getting their diploma, so we want to make that they can still do it, and we are here every single day to support them,” said Jill Terhune, West High School counselor.

West High staff says they are brainstorming more ways to show their students they are thinking about them.

