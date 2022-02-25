HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Swimmers across the region will complete a 100-mile relay this weekend.

It’s to raise awareness and funds that grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses.

It was started by Kelly Kennedy. He is the Campus High School swim coach. In 2013, Kennedy’s daughter was granted a wish as she battled cancer.

With this organization in mind and five seniors who wanted to do something for their community, the event kicked off.

“We kind of threw it together in about 10 days, that first year,” said co-founder and Campus High swim team assistant coach Steve Crum. “By the time we got done that first year, we raised $5,700, and it just kind of snowballed from there.”

Swim team members join together to swim a 100-mile marathon in a relay format. It happens on a weekend and typically each swim team member goes 20 miles each.

Crum said over the last nine years, the event has spread from one school to 10 schools and has raised more than $270,000 for the Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas organization.

Crum said it’s rewarding to watch the team interact with the wish kids.

“Just watching our guys interact with them before, we’ll take pictures, the kids get to start them with a bell and a lot of times during the weekend the kids will come back and watch the boys swim and encourage them and cheer them on,” said Crum.

The event starts at 4:15 p.m. on Friday. It continues through the weekend.

Donations can be made at the Campus High School Natatorium, through a link on the Campus High School swim team’s Facebook page, or through a check made out to Make-A-Wish.

People are encouraged to come out and support the swimmers who will swim through the night and even participate in a support mile by swimming along with them.