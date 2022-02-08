NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Norton Police Department said they assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol and Norton County Sheriff’s Office in a high-speed chase.

The chase occurred on Saturday, According to the department, the pursuit began in Phillips County.

The department said they were able to deploy spike strips on the east edge of town which flattened tires on the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped in the 300 block of W. Holme Street. Authorities took the suspect into custody.

Following the stop, the vehicle caught fire and was extinguished.