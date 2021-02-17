High utility bills? Businesses and organizations that can help

WICHITA, KAN (KSNW) –Your next energy and gas bill might come with some sticker shock, but companies and organizations are already planning financial options for those who may need some assistance.

“They are on disability, so again they know exactly what to expect each month and they have their budget lined out and this didn’t fit in their budget,” said Heather Pierce, the 211 call center coordinator for United Way of Great Plains.

Pierce said calls from those seeking assistance are already coming into United Ways 2-1-1 call helpline. “There is the concern of these higher utility bills that will be coming as we all try to heat our homes, and so questions about how am I going to be able to afford to pay these bills,” she said.

The United Way 2-1-1 call center works to connect people in need to resources all over Kansas. “We want people to know not only are we here to offer resources but we are linked to a human person that you can talk to and listen with empathy and hear your situation,” said Pierce.

If money is tight, pierce recommends applying to the federal low-income assistance program now. This program provides extra money to those who may need it seasonally.

Dawn Tripp, communications manager with Kansas Gas Service said, “We want customers to be sure to know that we are going to do everything we can to help them if they just let up know that they’re having any type of financial difficulties.”

Kansas Gas Service is asking customers to let it know if they need help. They have payment plans available. Evergy said customers can switch to the average payment plan to also help with prices.

“It takes some of the seasonal fluxation out of your bill you don’t have those higher bills in the winter,” said Gina Penzig with Evergy.

For more resources with help paying your utility bills, click here