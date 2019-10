MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews in McPherson dealt with a large fire this weekend.

The McPherson Fire Department says multiple agencies put out a fire at the landfill.

Officials tell KSN the strong wind made it difficult to control the fire and smoke.

Local authorities were still monitoring air quality in the area early Monday morning.

Update: Air quality monitoring continues and as of 5:15 am nothing has been detected outside of normal ranges. We will… Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, October 27, 2019

The land fill has caught on fire. With the north wind the smoke from this fire will be noticable in the city of… Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Sunday, October 27, 2019

(Courtesy: McPherson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: McPherson Fire Department)

(Courtesy: McPherson Fire Department)

LATEST STORIES: