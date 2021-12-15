High winds too much for some 18-wheelers on Missouri, Kansas highways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong winds can make it difficult to drive and control tractor-trailers and other high-profile vehicles. Highway troopers said it also makes the roads dangerous for other drivers.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for much of the Kansas City metro Wednesday.

Near Springfield, Missouri, troopers said the driver of a tractor-trailer lost control because of the wind Wednesday morning. The truck rolled over and lost part of the load that was being hauled. Troopers said the driver wasn’t wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the semi.

We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving. pic.twitter.com/kj9pMNN3vg — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) December 15, 2021

In Kansas, an overturned truck blocked part of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, east of Salina. Traffic had to use the passing lane to get around the crash until crews were able to move the damaged eighteen-wheeler.

I-70 eastbound passing lane near milepost 229 partially blocked due to overturned semi.



STRONG winds will create more of this today. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/8BuOhEjl8t — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 15, 2021

Troopers and police said they expect to see more crashes like these throughout the afternoon and evening as wind gusts are expected to become even stronger.

Another issue is all of the blowing dust. This is what it looked like in western Kansas, late Wednesday morning as a dust storm blew through the area and made it difficult to see.

The picture above was taken in Garden City, Kansas, around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. There are reports that the community experienced 86 mph wind gusts during the storm.

Troopers closed I-70 from Hays to the Colorado state line early Wednesday afternoon because of the brownout. They ask everyone to delay travel until the storm passes.