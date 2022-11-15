WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says Kellogg and Seneca is the highest crash location in the City of Wichita, and the WPD plans to do something about it.

From now through the end of the year, police officers will focus on the area and issue tickets for traffic violations.

The WPD says there are at least five things that contribute to the crashes at Kellogg and Seneca:

Speeding

Failing to yield the right of way when making right and left turns

Running red lights

Handing out money to panhandlers

Inattentive driving

In a Facebook post, the police department asked drivers to be extra cautious and slow down to help reduce the number of crashes.