From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Wichita that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: 100 Highest paying jobs in America

1 / 50Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#50. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $52,170

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

2 / 50GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#49. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $52,250

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

3 / 50Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#48. Postal service mail carriers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $52,400

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

4 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#47. Postal service clerks

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $52,660

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

5 / 50Canva

#46. Tool grinders, filers, and sharpeners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $52,670

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,670

– Employment: 6,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($75,540)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($69,500)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($52,830)

– Job description: Perform precision smoothing, sharpening, polishing, or grinding of metal objects.

6 / 50Studio 72 // Shutterstock

#45. Heat treating equipment setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $52,910

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,680

– Employment: 16,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($78,060)

— Albany, OR ($55,310)

— Wichita, KS ($52,910)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend heating equipment, such as heat-treating furnaces, flame-hardening machines, induction machines, soaking pits, or vacuum equipment to temper, harden, anneal, or heat treat metal or plastic objects.

7 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#44. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $53,080

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

8 / 50ITisha // Shutterstock

#43. Bailiffs

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $53,130

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,570)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($72,160)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($71,400)

– Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

9 / 50Unsplash

#42. Crane and tower operators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $53,880

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

10 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#41. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $53,970

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

11 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#40. Advertising sales agents

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,020

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

12 / 50David Spates // Shutterstock

#39. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,260

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.https://0b64d227b10c6a7e2002e2c8958a3b89.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13 / 50Canva

#38. Skincare specialists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,230

– Employment: 46,640

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($117,340)

— Waterbury, CT ($83,930)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($69,790)

– Job description: Provide skincare treatments to face and body to enhance an individual’s appearance. Includes electrologists and laser hair removal specialists.

14 / 50Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#37. Community health workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,770

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

15 / 50rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#36. Real estate brokers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $54,860

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

16 / 50Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#35. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,000

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

17 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#34. Food service managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,070

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

18 / 50Canva

#33. Glaziers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,350

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.

19 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#32. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,540

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

20 / 50Unsplash

#31. Structural iron and steel workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $55,850

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

21 / 50Canva

#30. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,150

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.

22 / 50John Leung // Shutterstock

#29. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,780

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

23 / 50Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#28. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $56,900

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

24 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#27. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $57,070

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

25 / 50G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#26. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $57,160

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

26 / 50Pixabay

#25. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $57,200

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,320

– Employment: 33,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($64,160)

— Greeley, CO ($62,670)

— Wichita, KS ($57,200)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend welding, soldering, or brazing machines or robots that weld, braze, solder, or heat treat metal products, components, or assemblies. Includes workers who operate laser cutters or laser-beam machines.

27 / 50Canva

#24. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $59,040

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($72,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,240)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($63,400)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul farm machinery and vehicles, such as tractors, harvesters, dairy equipment, and irrigation systems.

28 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $59,480

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

29 / 50Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#22. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $60,190

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

30 / 50U.S. Air Force

#21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $60,210

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

31 / 50Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#20. Occupational health and safety technicians

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $61,530

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

32 / 50SritanaN // Shutterstock

#19. Industrial machinery mechanics

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $61,820

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

33 / 50ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#18. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $63,670

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

34 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $65,050

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

35 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#16. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $65,140

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

36 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $65,480

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

37 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $65,690

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

38 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#13. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $66,480

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.

39 / 50kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#12. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $66,760

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

40 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#11. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

41 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $69,190

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

42 / 50Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $70,920

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

43 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#8. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

44 / 50Prath // Shutterstock

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $72,210

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

45 / 50goodluz // Shutterstock

#6. Real estate sales agents

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $72,670

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

46 / 50Canva

#5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $73,250

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

47 / 50Canva

#4. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $75,050

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

48 / 50Canva

#3. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

49 / 50Canva

#2. Transportation inspectors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $101,470

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

50 / 50Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $105,880

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.