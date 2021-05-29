Highest paying jobs in Wichita that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Wichita using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Wichita.

#50. Labor relations specialists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $64,890

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,870

– Employment: 70,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,270)

— Spartanburg, SC ($111,380)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($103,990)

– Job description: Resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or coordinate grievance procedures to handle employee complaints.

#49. Atmospheric and space scientists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $65,680

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

#48. Cost estimators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $65,840

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,960

– Employment: 199,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,530)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($104,270)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($101,020)

– Job description: Prepare cost estimates for product manufacturing, construction projects, or services to aid management in bidding on or determining price of product or service. May specialize according to particular service performed or type of product manufactured.

#47. Budget analysts

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $70,050

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,690

– Employment: 49,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,650)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,450)

– Job description: Examine budget estimates for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations. Analyze budgeting and accounting reports.

#46. Accountants and auditors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $70,360

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#45. Compliance officers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,620

– Employment: 327,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

– Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

#44. Landscape architects

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $71,220

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,440

– Employment: 20,730

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($95,980)

– Job description: Plan and design land areas for projects such as parks and other recreational facilities, airports, highways, hospitals, schools, land subdivisions, and commercial, industrial, and residential sites.

#43. Network and computer systems administrators

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $72,830

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#42. Financial examiners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $73,120

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,730

– Employment: 68,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)

– Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.

#41. Management analysts

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $73,400

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#40. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $74,150

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– Employment: 27,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,400)

— Tulsa, OK ($186,490)

— Midland, TX ($167,040)

– Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.

#39. Logisticians

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $74,370

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– Employment: 184,230

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,200)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($112,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,510)

– Job description: Analyze and coordinate the ongoing logistical functions of a firm or organization. Responsible for the entire life cycle of a product, including acquisition, distribution, internal allocation, delivery, and final disposal of resources.

#38. Chemical engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $75,120

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#37. Occupational health and safety specialists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $76,020

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,110

– Employment: 95,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

#36. Computer systems analysts

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $76,180

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#35. Computer network architects

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $77,150

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#34. Chemists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $78,010

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($134,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

– Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

#33. Art directors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $78,100

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.

#32. Insurance underwriters

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $79,710

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– Employment: 101,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($119,010)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($109,060)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($105,470)

– Job description: Review individual applications for insurance to evaluate degree of risk involved and determine acceptance of applications.

#31. Construction managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $80,380

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#30. Architects, except landscape and naval

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $80,950

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 103,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

– Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

#29. Loan officers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $81,210

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

#28. Computer programmers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $82,600

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#27. Mechanical engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $85,390

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#26. Industrial engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $85,560

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#25. Database administrators and architects

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $86,880

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#24. Civil engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,340

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#23. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,960

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

#22. Electrical engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $90,130

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#21. Computer hardware engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $90,710

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.

#20. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $92,040

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#19. Sales engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $92,740

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.

#18. Medical and health services managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $94,170

– #317 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#17. Information security analysts

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $94,490

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

#16. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $98,720

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– Employment: 440,300

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,380)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($155,340)

— Missoula, MT ($122,420)

– Job description: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms, or provide financial services to businesses and individuals. May advise customers about stocks, bonds, mutual funds, commodities, and market conditions.

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $100,720

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#14. Training and development managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $100,760

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#13. Industrial production managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $105,080

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#12. General and operations managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $105,930

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#11. Food scientists and technologists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $106,090

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,190

– Employment: 13,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wichita, KS ($106,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($101,180)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($98,110)

– Job description: Use chemistry, microbiology, engineering, and other sciences to study the principles underlying the processing and deterioration of foods; analyze food content to determine levels of vitamins, fat, sugar, and protein; discover new food sources; research ways to make processed foods safe, palatable, and healthful; and apply food science knowledge to determine best ways to process, package, preserve, store, and distribute food.

#10. Human resources managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $110,580

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#9. Purchasing managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $114,690

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#8. Personal financial advisors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $121,120

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#7. Marketing managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $123,430

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#6. Electronics engineers, except computer

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $126,030

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $128,650

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.

#4. Financial managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $129,820

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $129,850

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#2. Sales managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $130,640

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#1. Chief executives

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $155,410

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.