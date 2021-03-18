Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Wichita using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Wichita, the annual mean wage is $46,080 or 13.9% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $240,440. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Training and development managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $85,950
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#49. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $86,630
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
#48. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $86,720
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#47. Mechanical engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $87,030
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#46. Chemists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $87,090
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 83,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Peoria, IL ($127,750)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
#45. Lawyers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $87,270
– #302 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $87,540
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#43. Information security analysts
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $87,900
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,210
– Employment: 125,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)
#42. Food scientists and technologists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $88,080
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,190
– Employment: 13,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($101,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,500)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($96,020)
#41. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $88,110
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,160
– Employment: 59,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)
— Rochester, NY ($108,480)
— New Haven, CT ($107,320)
#40. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $88,170
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,250
– Employment: 28,350
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($105,010)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,600)
#39. Computer hardware engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $88,420
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
#38. Civil engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $89,170
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
#37. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $89,810
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#36. Nurse practitioners
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $90,060
– #352 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#35. Sales engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $90,100
– #111 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#34. Operations research analysts
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $91,710
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,600
– Employment: 99,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)
— Salinas, CA ($121,050)
#33. Database administrators and architects
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $91,870
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
#32. Physical therapists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $92,220
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#30 (tie). Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $92,240
– #191 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#30 (tie). Transportation inspectors
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $92,240
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,530
– Employment: 30,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($120,180)
— Anchorage, AK ($105,450)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($101,660)
#29. Electronics engineers, except computer
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $92,480
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#28. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $93,030
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,090
– Employment: 437,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
#26 (tie). Electrical engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $93,420
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#26 (tie). Environmental engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $93,420
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,220
– Employment: 53,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
#25. Medical and health services managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $93,760
– #297 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#24. Industrial production managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $96,450
– #303 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#23. Petroleum engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $99,680
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,780
– Employment: 32,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
#22. General and operations managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $99,920
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#21. Physician assistants
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $102,180
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#20. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $103,450
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#19. Purchasing managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $106,380
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#18. Optometrists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $106,460
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#17. Aerospace engineers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $107,080
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#16. Human resources managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $107,760
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#15. Education administrators, postsecondary
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $112,060
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#14. Sales managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $118,470
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#13. Commercial pilots
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $120,880
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,870
– Employment: 37,830
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)
— Jackson, MS ($136,010)
#12. Pharmacists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $121,980
– #257 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#11. Computer and information systems managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $122,160
– #197 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#10. Financial managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $127,910
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 960
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#9. Architectural and engineering managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $128,770
– #194 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#8. Marketing managers
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $136,310
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#7. Pediatricians, general
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $139,880
– #86 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
#6. Nurse anesthetists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $157,120
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#5. Chief executives
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $158,210
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $198,160
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
— Akron, OH ($282,650)
— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
#3. Family medicine physicians
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $200,600
– #192 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#2. Dentists, general
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $210,580
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Wichita, KS
– Annual mean salary: $240,440
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)