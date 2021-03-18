

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Wichita using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Wichita, the annual mean wage is $46,080 or 13.9% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $240,440. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Training and development managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $85,950

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#49. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $86,630

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

#48. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $86,720

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#47. Mechanical engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,030

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#46. Chemists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,090

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 83,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($127,750)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)

#45. Lawyers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,270

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#44. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,540

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#43. Information security analysts

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $87,900

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#42. Food scientists and technologists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $88,080

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,190

– Employment: 13,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($101,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,500)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($96,020)

#41. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $88,110

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,160

– Employment: 59,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)

— Rochester, NY ($108,480)

— New Haven, CT ($107,320)

#40. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $88,170

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,250

– Employment: 28,350

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($105,010)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,600)

#39. Computer hardware engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $88,420

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

#38. Civil engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $89,170

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

#37. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $89,810

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#36. Nurse practitioners

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $90,060

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#35. Sales engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $90,100

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#34. Operations research analysts

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $91,710

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,600

– Employment: 99,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,530)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,310)

— Salinas, CA ($121,050)

#33. Database administrators and architects

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $91,870

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

#32. Physical therapists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $92,220

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#30 (tie). Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $92,240

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#30 (tie). Transportation inspectors

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $92,240

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,530

– Employment: 30,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($120,180)

— Anchorage, AK ($105,450)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($101,660)

#29. Electronics engineers, except computer

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $92,480

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#28. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $93,030

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– Employment: 437,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

#26 (tie). Electrical engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $93,420

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#26 (tie). Environmental engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $93,420

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,220

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

#25. Medical and health services managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $93,760

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#24. Industrial production managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $96,450

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#23. Petroleum engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

#22. General and operations managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $99,920

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#21. Physician assistants

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $102,180

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#20. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $103,450

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#19. Purchasing managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $106,380

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#18. Optometrists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $106,460

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#17. Aerospace engineers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $107,080

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

#16. Human resources managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $107,760

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#15. Education administrators, postsecondary

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $112,060

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#14. Sales managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $118,470

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#13. Commercial pilots

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $120,880

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,870

– Employment: 37,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)

— Jackson, MS ($136,010)

#12. Pharmacists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $121,980

– #257 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#11. Computer and information systems managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $122,160

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#10. Financial managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $127,910

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $128,770

– #194 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#8. Marketing managers

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $136,310

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#7. Pediatricians, general

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $139,880

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

#6. Nurse anesthetists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $157,120

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#5. Chief executives

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $158,210

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $198,160

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

— Akron, OH ($282,650)

— Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)

#3. Family medicine physicians

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $200,600

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#2. Dentists, general

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $210,580

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Wichita, KS

– Annual mean salary: $240,440

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)