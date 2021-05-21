Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

FILE – In this Feb. 17, 2009, file photo, strips of sizzling bacon crown a breakfast platter with fried eggs and potatoes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Wichita on Tripadvisor.



Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#15. Town & Country Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4702 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209-2508

#14. Egg Cetera

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 242 N Mosley St, Wichita, KS 67202-2806

#13. Livingston’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9747 E 21st St N Ste 149, Wichita, KS 67206-1851

#12. Dempsey’s Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 3425 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218-1026

#11. Egg Crate Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8606 W 13th St N Ste 150, Wichita, KS 67212-6208

#10. Jimmy’s Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Category: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 8728 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212-3616

#9. Jimmy’s Egg

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 7777 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206-1089

#8. The Fusion Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1812 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203-5705

#7. Riverside Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 739 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67203-3401

#6. Country Kitchen Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 915 E 53rd St N, Wichita, KS 67219-2611

#5. Jimmie’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3111 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226-1312

#4. Homegrown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2835 N Maize Rd, Wichita, KS 67205-7389

#3. Beacon Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 909 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67202-3509

#2. Beautiful Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2516 E Central Ave Central & Green, Wichita, KS 67214-4512

#1. Doo-Dah Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 206 E Kellogg St Off Central Business District exit Downtown corner Market & Kellogg St, Wichita, KS 67202-3918