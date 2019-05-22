‘Highest we’ve had in 22 years’: Flooding in parts of El Dorado State Park

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s waist deep water, where it shouldn’t be.

“It’s like eight foot high, highest we’ve had in 22 years, and day by day we’re just trying to do the best we can to keep our marina safely floating,” said Jonny, dock manager.

The dock manager in El Dorado State Park says the slowly rising water has flooded parking spaces, but that’s not all.

“Around the park and everything, it’s way over flooded, campgrounds under water,” said Roy Runnion, El Dorado.

The park manager says, water has filled camp sites, practically hiding grills and signs. He and other staff tried to move things and people out of harms way.

“Pulling picnic tables, that sort of stuff, putting barricades up to keep people from driving through,” said Seth Turner, El Dorado State Park manager.

And with rain in the forecast the next few days, people like Turner worry about whats to come.

“If we get that, it’s going to, it’s going to get worse,” said Turner.

They won’t know the extent of damage until the water receeds.