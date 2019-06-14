Highway officials remind drivers to keep a look out for cyclists

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas drivers will have to share the road with dozens of cyclists this weekend, and highway officials are reminding drivers to keep a look out.

Three groups, the Trans Am Bike Race, Bike Across America, and Bike Across Kansas, are making their way through the state.

Two groups are arriving in southwest Kansas while another is finishing up their ride in the northeast part of the state.

Last year around this time, a bicyclist was struck and killed on a similar trip.

KDOT officials don’t want another deadly accident this year.