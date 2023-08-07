WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward in a fatal crash in Wichita.

The crash happened Thursday, Aug. 3, around 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 235 near Central. The KHP reported after the crash that 22-year-old Kassandra A. Ramos of Wichita was traveling northbound when her Suzuki crossed over the center median for an unknown reason and struck a Jeep Wrangler traveling south.

Ramos was killed in the crash, while a Newton woman driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Anyone who has information about the crash or may have witnessed anything leading up to it is asked to contact Master Trooper Brian Patrick at 316-744-0451.