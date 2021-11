ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hill City man died in a crash on I-70 in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Scott Compitello of Hill City was eastbound on I-70 when he struck the trailer of a semi that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, just east of Sylvan Grove.

Compitello was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, and a passenger were not injured.