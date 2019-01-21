Hillsboro Community Hospital to be run by receiver

Related Link Local residents worried about future of Hillsboro Community Hospital

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) - A Marion County judge agreed to appoint a receiver to operate and manage Hillsboro Community Hospital as a bank foreclosure lawsuit is pending.

Bank of Hays filed foreclosure action against the current ownership group of the Hillsboro Community Hospital.

At the request of the bank, the court appointed Cohesive Healthcare Management+ Consulting, LLC as the receiver to take possession of the hospital and to operate, manage, and oversee it while the bank's foreclosure action proceeds.

According to a news release, Cohesive has a proven track record of assisting other hospitals that encountered similar situations, and it is the city's hope that Cohesive can provide an immediate influx of stability, experience, and leadership at the Hospital.

"It is the city's ongoing desire to undertake reasonable steps to assist in keeping the hospital open during the bank's foreclosure lawsuit, and securing the appointment of an outside, disinterested receiver to operate and manage the hospital on an interim basis is a critical step in this regard. The city is pleased Cohesive was ready, willing, and able to step-in to assist the hospital with this challenge, and the city looks forward to a healthy working relationship with Cohesive going forward," said Mayor Lou Thurston.